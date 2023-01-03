Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,069 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $88,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

