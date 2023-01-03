Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $85,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

