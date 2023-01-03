Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $75.47 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $75,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.