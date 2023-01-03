Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,599 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $88,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $331.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.