The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $77,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

