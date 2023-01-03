Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,642 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $9,772,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,420,685,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 308,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

