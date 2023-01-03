Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

