Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

