Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 803,772 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 550,973 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $6,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 108,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 995,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUDC opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $565.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AUDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

