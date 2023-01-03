Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,375 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

