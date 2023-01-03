Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WPP by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WPP by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WPP by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPP Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.58) to GBX 1,260 ($15.18) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 850 ($10.24) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.58) to GBX 950 ($11.45) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $886.75.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

