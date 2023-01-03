Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240,812 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 263,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

