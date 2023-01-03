Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Shares of ADP opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

