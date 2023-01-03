72,500 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PBR opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.