Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,657 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Relx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Down 1.0 %

RELX stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.89) to GBX 2,770 ($33.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.80) to GBX 2,828 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.93) to GBX 2,785 ($33.55) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.