Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,657 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Relx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.89) to GBX 2,770 ($33.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.80) to GBX 2,828 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.93) to GBX 2,785 ($33.55) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

