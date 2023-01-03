Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 22.4% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 120,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $323,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ING opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ING. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.