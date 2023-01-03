Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 454,300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,539,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

