Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hess Midstream worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

HESM opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

