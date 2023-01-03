Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

