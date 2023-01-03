Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Grows By 20.2%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

