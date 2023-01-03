Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Increases By 20.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $581.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.