Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $461.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,421.42 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,325,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,933,831.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $45,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,325,226 shares in the company, valued at $166,933,831.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,641 and sold 107,294 shares valued at $1,630,171. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

