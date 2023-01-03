Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Expands By 20.5%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BGR stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.