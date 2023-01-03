Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Expands By 20.5%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BGR stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
