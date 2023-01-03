Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Increases By 20.6%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 237.23% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

