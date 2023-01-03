IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,843.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

IGO Price Performance

Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

