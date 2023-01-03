Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,805,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,448,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,745 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

