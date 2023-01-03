Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in December

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MIMZF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Nighthawk Gold has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Nighthawk Gold
