Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in December

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MIMZF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Nighthawk Gold has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

