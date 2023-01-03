Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Expands By 20.6%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 101,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Better Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Stories

