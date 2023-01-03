Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 892,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

