Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Expands By 20.8%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 230,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Insider Activity at EVI Industries

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $32,521.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 88.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,841,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $329.41 million, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

