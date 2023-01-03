Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGE stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

