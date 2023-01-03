Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Increases By 20.7%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

