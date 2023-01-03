Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

