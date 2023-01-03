Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

