Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kemper worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.50%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

