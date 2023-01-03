AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Position Reduced by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXS. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

