Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.30. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

