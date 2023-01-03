Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Trex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

TREX stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $136.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

