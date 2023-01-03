Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.17.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.36 million. Analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

