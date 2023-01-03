Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after buying an additional 487,487 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 178.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.