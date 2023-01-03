Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $115.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

