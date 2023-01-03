Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 435,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.76 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

