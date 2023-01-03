Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $385,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

