State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 21,400 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.