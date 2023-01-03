Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,659 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

TD stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

