Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $134.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

