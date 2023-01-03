Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 24,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

