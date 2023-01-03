Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ROP stock opened at $432.09 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.