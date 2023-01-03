Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.