Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 342,385 shares of company stock valued at $20,681,978. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.